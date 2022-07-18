Fairfax County libraries modifying hours due to staffing

Your local Fairfax County, Virginia, public library may be shifting its hours due to ongoing staff shortage. Here's what you need to know.

Effective Aug. 14, the schedule of regional branch libraries will be Monday to Tuesday from 1 to 9 p.m.; and Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Regional libraries in the county are Centreville, Chantilly, City of Fairfax, George Mason, Pohick, Reston, Sherwood and Tysons-Pimmit.

Community libraries’ schedule will be Monday from 1 to 9 p.m.; Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 14 community libraries are Burke Centre, Dolley Madison, Great Falls, Herndon Fortnightly, John Marshall, Kings Park, Kingstowne, Lorton, Martha Washington, Oakton, Patrick Henry, Richard Byrd, Thomas Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson.

“This schedule requires only one shift of staff a day, allowing FCPL to maintain all open days at its branches,” a Fairfax County Public Library news release said. These hours will be in effect indefinitely.

The Access Services branch located at the Fairfax County Government Center will maintain its usual hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.