Fairfax Co. youth church leader accused of sexual assaults against minor

A former youth church leader from Fairfax, Virginia, was arrested on multiple sexual assault charges of a young person and possession of child pornography.

A former youth church leader from Fairfax, Virginia, was arrested on multiple sexual assault charges of a young person and possession of child pornography.

Fairfax County police say that 61-year-old Thomas Weaver had been a member of the Saint Matthew’s United Methodist Church in Annandale since 2001, and he has periodically been a leader in youth activities during his membership until 2020.

In June, a family member notified police that a relative was sexually assaulted by a member of the church, a news release said.

On a number of occasions since 2020, Weaver forced the person to meet him in a hidden area in Annandale. Police said he sexually abused the person in that location.

A search warrant at Weaver’s residence found several images of child pornography. He was taken into custody and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of indecent liberties of a minor by a custodian, a news release said.

Weaver is being held at the Fairfax County jail without bail.

Police say the church informed Fairfax County Child Protective Services that it was concerned with Weaver’s behavior.

There may be more victims, as Weaver worked as a youth leader at numerous churches in the past, police said. Anyone with information should call Fairfax County police at 703-277-2361.