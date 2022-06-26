SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Motorcyclist killed in Fairfax…

Motorcyclist killed in Fairfax Co. crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 26, 2022, 8:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 495 near Telegraph Road.

Officers say the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators believe the unidentified male was traveling west on I-495, taking the exit for Eisenhower Avenue toward Mill Road.

According to police, the motorcycle went off the left side of the travel lane and hit a cement wall. The driver was thrown off the bike and over the wall, falling roughly 28 feet below the travel lane.

First responders transported the man to the hospital, where he died.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Federal CISO Chris DeRusha on state of zero trust efforts

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up