Motorcyclist killed in Fairfax Co. crash

Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 495 near Telegraph Road.

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 495 near Telegraph Road.

Officers say the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators believe the unidentified male was traveling west on I-495, taking the exit for Eisenhower Avenue toward Mill Road.

According to police, the motorcycle went off the left side of the travel lane and hit a cement wall. The driver was thrown off the bike and over the wall, falling roughly 28 feet below the travel lane.

First responders transported the man to the hospital, where he died.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.