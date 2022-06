A man trimming branches in Fairfax County died after he was electrocuted, police said.

Listen now to WTOP News

A man trimming branches in Fairfax County, Virginia, died after he was electrocuted, police said.

Fairfax County police officers are on the scene in the 4600 block of Luxberry Drive.

Lt. Ian Yost, a spokesman for Fairfax County Police, said it appears that the man had been hired to to do the tree trimming.

Police said the man was taken to hospital and died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred:

WTOP’s Lauren Hamilton contributed to this story.