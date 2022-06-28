Man charged in fatal beating of homeless woman in Va.

Fairfax County police have arrested a man in connection with the June 17 beating of an unhoused woman who later died.

Fairfax County police have arrested a man in connection with the June 17 beating of a homeless woman who later died.

Chante Antonio Jones, 32, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He is being held without bond.

According to authorities, police on Monday spotted Jones wearing clothing similar to the clothes seen in surveillance footage on the night of that attack. He was in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway — one block away from the bus stop that Michelle Huntley had been using as shelter when she was beaten.

The 63-year-old, who had trauma to her upper body in the attack, died on Saturday.

Detectives are working to determine how Jones and Huntley knew each other, as well as the circumstances leading to the assault. An autopsy is also underway to determine Huntley’s exact cause of death.

“Pending the results of the autopsy and consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, charges may be amended,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Fairfax County police at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online.