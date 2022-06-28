FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Get up early if driving out of town
Man charged in fatal beating of homeless woman in Va.

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

June 28, 2022, 8:08 PM

Fairfax County police have arrested a man in connection with the June 17 beating of a homeless woman who later died.

Chante Antonio Jones, 32, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He is being held without bond.

According to authorities, police on Monday spotted Jones wearing clothing similar to the clothes seen in surveillance footage on the night of that attack. He was in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway — one block away from the bus stop that Michelle Huntley had been using as shelter when she was beaten.

The 63-year-old, who had trauma to her upper body in the attack, died on Saturday.

Detectives are working to determine how Jones and Huntley knew each other, as well as the circumstances leading to the assault. An autopsy is also underway to determine Huntley’s exact cause of death.

“Pending the results of the autopsy and consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, charges may be amended,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Fairfax County police at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online.

