Woman charged in fatal Fairfax Co. pedestrian crash

A Fairfax, Virginia, woman has been charged in the death of a man police said she hit with her car last month in Burke.

Fairfax County police said in a statement that Rachel Isner, 40, is charged with careless driving and infliction of injury on a vulnerable road user in the death of Lloyd Ingram, 58, of Burke, who was hit while crossing Guinea Road at Olley Lane.

The police said Ingram was in the crosswalk when he was hit, and that Isner was not driving with excessive speed and remained on the scene of the crash.

She was issued a summons and released on recognizance, the police said.