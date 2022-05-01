RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Mariupol plant evacuations | Zelenskyy: Russian soldiers 'can still save his own life' | Va. breweries help Ukraine
Woman charged in fatal Fairfax Co. pedestrian crash

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 1, 2022, 12:09 PM

A Fairfax, Virginia, woman has been charged in the death of a man police said she hit with her car last month in Burke.

Fairfax County police said in a statement that Rachel Isner, 40, is charged with careless driving and infliction of injury on a vulnerable road user in the death of Lloyd Ingram, 58, of Burke, who was hit while crossing Guinea Road at Olley Lane.

The police said Ingram was in the crosswalk when he was hit, and that Isner was not driving with excessive speed and remained on the scene of the crash.

She was issued a summons and released on recognizance, the police said.

