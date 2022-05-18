Reston firefighters help deliver baby girl at station

Firefighters helped deliver a healthy baby in the station's parking lot around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday: "Parents were headed to hospital but baby could not wait," the department posted on Twitter.

Crew members at a Reston, Virginia, community fire station assisted in a special delivery on Tuesday: A newborn baby girl.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said her parents ran out of time on their way to the hospital early in the morning, but as luck would have it, they spotted Fire Station 25 on Wiehle Avenue.

Firefighters helped deliver a healthy baby in the station’s parking lot around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday: “Parents were headed to hospital but baby could not wait,” the department posted on Twitter.

Crews helped the new family to a hospital. Mom and baby are said to be doing well.