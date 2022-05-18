RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Possible swap of Ukrainian fighters for Russian POWs | Fall of Mariupol appears at hand
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Reston firefighters help deliver…

Reston firefighters help deliver baby girl at station

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

May 18, 2022, 6:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Crew members at a Reston, Virginia, community fire station assisted in a special delivery on Tuesday: A newborn baby girl.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said her parents ran out of time on their way to the hospital early in the morning, but as luck would have it, they spotted Fire Station 25 on Wiehle Avenue.

Firefighters helped deliver a healthy baby in the station’s parking lot around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday: “Parents were headed to hospital but baby could not wait,” the department posted on Twitter.

Crews helped the new family to a hospital. Mom and baby are said to be doing well.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

State CIO to leave in June

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up