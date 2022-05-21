Man driving stolen car crashes into jersey wall on I-495

Expect slower travel times on Interstate 495 this morning in the DC area after a suspect in an armed carjacking crashed a stolen car into a jersey wall on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Travel times were slowed on Interstate 495 in the D.C. area Saturday morning after a suspect in an armed carjacking crashed a stolen car into a jersey wall on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

It all started when a man stole a Toyota Camry at gun point in the 3300 block of Southgate Drive around 7:45 a.m., Fairfax County Police say. The victim was unharmed and the suspect drove away.

Police say the suspect left Alexandria, Virginia, and went into Maryland. The stolen Camry went back into Fairfax County an hour later and officers followed the car.

The suspect hit a jersey wall on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Police took the suspect into custody and found a gun in the car. His name was not released as charges have not been filed yet.

One lane of the bridge is closed as officers wait for a tow truck. Police aren’t aware of any other crashes related to their pursuit.

