RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia claims to capture Mariupol | APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker | Adoptions halted by war in Ukraine | G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Man driving stolen car…

Man driving stolen car crashes into jersey wall on I-495

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

May 21, 2022, 10:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Travel times were slowed on Interstate 495 in the D.C. area Saturday morning after a suspect in an armed carjacking crashed a stolen car into a jersey wall on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

It all started when a man stole a Toyota Camry at gun point in the 3300 block of Southgate Drive around 7:45 a.m., Fairfax County Police say. The victim was unharmed and the suspect drove away.

Police say the suspect left Alexandria, Virginia, and went into Maryland. The stolen Camry went back into Fairfax County an hour later and officers followed the car.

The suspect hit a jersey wall on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Police took the suspect into custody and found a gun in the car. His name was not released as charges have not been filed yet.

One lane of the bridge is closed as officers wait for a tow truck. Police aren’t aware of any other crashes related to their pursuit.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up