A Fairfax County, Virginia, man suspected of stealing millions of dollars from the rental company where he worked has been indicted by a grand jury in what authorities call one of the largest embezzlement cases in the history of Fairfax County.

Carlos Camacho was indicted on 15 counts of embezzlement and four counts of forgery, according to a statement from the office of Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano.

The indictment alleges Camacho embezzled the money from A+A LLC — the rental firm where he worked as a property manager — between June 2017 and June 2019.

Descano said the rental firm is a small company owned by an older Spanish-speaking married couple, who have a few properties around the county that they rent out.

Camacho, who is also a brother-in-law of one of the owners, is accused of falsifying power-of-attorney documents for properties in Fairfax County and in Alexandria to obtain loans, and then using the loans to cover personal expenses. He is also accused of redirecting company income for his own use.

The indictment didn’t specify the total amount Camacho is accused of embezzling, but Descano said it’s in the millions and keeps going up as investigators review bank records.

“This fraud was able to go on for so long because the victims had no idea,” Descano said. “They only caught on once they were notified by the banks” of unpaid loans on the properties.

Descano, a former federal prosecutor who specialized in complex financial crimes before becoming the commonwealth’s attorney, said he’s committed to fighting white-collar crime in the county.

“It’s really important for me that the entire community knows that financial crimes are real crimes,” Descano said. “They devastate families. We take them very seriously.”

WTOP’s Gigi Barnett contributed to this report.