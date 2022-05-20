Fairfax Co. teacher arrested after police say search of her home turns up child pornography

A middle school teacher from Springfield, Virginia, is under arrest after police said a search of her apartment turned up child pornography.

A middle school teacher from Springfield, Virginia, is under arrest after police said a search of her apartment turned up child pornography.

Fairfax County police said the investigation into Kristine Knizner, 28, began on Tuesday, with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators were told a Snapchat account associated with an IP address was in possession of child pornography. That internet address led police to Knizner’s apartment on the 6800 block of Meteor Place, where investigators said she lived alone. A search of the apartment ended with Knizner’s arrest for two felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Knizner is a teacher at Irving Middle School in Springfield; before that, she taught at Key Middle School. According to the Irving Middle school website, Knizner is a general science teacher.

In a letter to parents, the school said it was made aware of the charges against Knizner Wednesday night and that she is now on leave.

“While investigators have not identified any offenses related to FCPS students, FCPS is cooperating with police as they investigate this serious matter,” the letter said.

The school also said counselors and social workers will be made available for students and their families.

“I greatly appreciate the work of our Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics detectives and analysts. These crimes have no place in our society and certainly not here in Fairfax County,” said Maj. Ed O’Carroll, bureau Chief, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics, in a news release.

After her arrest Knizner was been released on a $2,000 bond.

Investigators said they want to hear from anyone with information regarding other cases involving this teacher. Those with information can call the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or texting “FCCS” plus tip to 84741. Tips can also be submitted online.