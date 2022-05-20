RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden | War draws G7 finance leaders' focus | Navalny's team urges more Russian sanctions | Biden lauds Sweden, Finland NATO bids
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. teacher arrested…

Fairfax Co. teacher arrested after police say search of her home turns up child pornography

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

May 20, 2022, 12:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A middle school teacher from Springfield, Virginia, is under arrest after police said a search of her apartment turned up child pornography.

Fairfax County police said the investigation into Kristine Knizner, 28, began on Tuesday, with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators were told a Snapchat account associated with an IP address was in possession of child pornography. That internet address led police to Knizner’s apartment on the 6800 block of Meteor Place, where investigators said she lived alone. A search of the apartment ended with Knizner’s arrest for two felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Knizner is a teacher at Irving Middle School in Springfield; before that, she taught at Key Middle School. According to the Irving Middle school website, Knizner is a general science teacher.

In a letter to parents, the school said it was made aware of the charges against Knizner Wednesday night and that she is now on leave.

“While investigators have not identified any offenses related to FCPS students, FCPS is cooperating with police as they investigate this serious matter,” the letter said.

The school also said counselors and social workers will be made available for students and their families.

“I greatly appreciate the work of our Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics detectives and analysts. These crimes have no place in our society and certainly not here in Fairfax County,” said Maj. Ed O’Carroll, bureau Chief, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics, in a news release.

After her arrest Knizner was been released on a $2,000 bond.

Investigators said they want to hear from anyone with information regarding other cases involving this teacher. Those with information can call the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or texting “FCCS” plus tip to 84741. Tips can also be submitted online.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up