Teen charged with involuntary manslaughter after deadly Georgetown Pike crash

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 28, 2022, 9:33 AM

A teenager has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following a March three-vehicle crash on Georgetown Pike that left a woman dead in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fairfax County police said a 16-year-old was driving more than 80 mph in a 35 mph zone when he struck the woman’s car head-on back on March 9.

The teen has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and transported to the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.

Karla Boggess, 62, of Berryville, Virginia, died four days after the crash, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash involving three cars around 3 p.m. on March 9 in the 8800 block of Georgetown Pike in McLean.

Police said the teenager was driving a 2020 Audi A5 and was traveling west on Georgetown Pike, while Boggess, driving a 2005 Nissan Sentra, and another driver in a 1991 Toyota MR5 were both traveling east on Georgetown Pike.

The driver of the Audi was speeding, lost control of the car, crossed the double yellow line and hit the Nissan that Boggess was driving head-on, according to police.

The teen driving the Audi then spun into the path of the Toyota, resulting in the Toyota rear-ending the Audi, police said.

The teen was was treated for injuries at the scene and the driver of the Toyota was taken to a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

