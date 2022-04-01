RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Falls Church plastic bag…

Falls Church plastic bag tax starts Friday

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 1, 2022, 12:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It ain’t no April Fool’s joke: Falls Church’s 5-cent plastic bag tax is in effect starting Friday.

According to the city, about 20 stores are affected — among them, grocery stores, convenience stores and drugstores.

The easiest way to avoid the tax is to bring your own reusable bags or opt for paper bags.

Money from the tax will go toward environmental cleanup programs, pollution and litter mitigation programs, educational programs on environmental waste reduction and providing reusable bags to neighbors in need, the city said.

There are a few exemptions. The 5-cent tax will not apply to:

  • Durable plastic bags, with handles, that are specifically designed and manufactured for reuse and that are at least four thousandths of an inch thick
  • Plastic bags that are solely used to wrap, contain or package ice cream, meat, fish, poultry, produce, unwrapped bulk food items or perishable food items in order to avoid damage or contamination
  • Plastic bags used to carry dry cleaning or prescription drugs
  • Multiple plastic bags sold in packages and intended for use as garbage, pet waste or leaf removal bags

The Virginia General Assembly gave its approval for localities to tax plastic bags back in 2020. Nearby jurisdictions started their bag taxes in January.

More information can be found online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Diversity goals a key priority under OPM's fiscal 2022-2026 strategic plan

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

FEMA’s CIO moving to private sector

Postmaster General says he's been cleared in federal probe

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up