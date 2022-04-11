RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. police to…

Fairfax Co. police to announce 2 arrests in fatal shooting of 73-year-old at ATM

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 11, 2022, 11:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are set to announce two arrests in the fatal shooting of a 73-year-old man in front of an ATM last fall.

In a news release Monday, police said they have arrested a man and a juvenile in the killing of Nelson Alexander, Sr. Police will formally announce the arrests at 1 p.m. at a news conference.

Alexander was standing in front of a Wells Fargo ATM in Falls Church early in the morning on Oct. 20, when a masked figure came up behind him. Video from the scene showed Alexander dropping his wallet and his credit cards spilling out. Then for no apparent reason, the gunman opened fire, shooting Alexander once in the chest.

Alexander, who was known among friends and family as “Cooty Bird,” died a few days later.

Police later held a news conference in front of the ATM calling on the public for its help to find the shooter, and offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

“You can turn yourself in on your terms, or you can be captured on ours,” Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau Chief Ed O’Carroll said.

Later, police released additional surveillance video of the suspect, and two other young men, boarding a Metrobus earlier the same night Alexander was killed.

Police said they believed the three committed other crimes that night, including stealing a car that may have been used after the shooting.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up