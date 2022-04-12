RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian politician close to Putin detained | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Fairfax Co. high school bans cellphones during class after usage found at ‘all time high’

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

April 12, 2022, 3:55 PM

A high school in Fairfax County, Virginia, is cracking down on cellphone use after school leaders noticed an uptick in students using them during class.

In an email to the Herndon High School community, Principal Liz Noto said that beginning this week, the school will “be implementing a schoolwide policy to stop cellphone and headphone use in all classes.”

The announcement comes after what Noto said is an observation of cellphone use “at an all time high.”

Students can still use their phones between classes and during lunch, Noto said, and they are allowed in class for kids who need to monitor medical needs or for documented learning needs.

Teachers, Noto said, are also allowed to give students a five-minute phone break during class and could assign projects that could require phone use.

Parents who urgently need to communicate with their child can call the main office at 703-810-2200, according to the letter.

Teachers will follow the policy diligently, Noto said, although the letter doesn’t say how teachers will enforce it.

“It is our priority to engage you student in learning and this is a major step toward that goal,” Noto said. “Please help reiterate the importance of this new policy with your student.”

Fairfax County students are allowed to use personal devices to access the Internet and work with other students during the school day, according to the county’s policy.

Scott Gelman

Scott Gelman is a digital editor and writer for WTOP. A South Florida native, Scott graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019. During his time in College Park, he worked for The Diamondback, the school’s student newspaper.

