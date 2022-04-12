Fairfax Co. high school bans cellphones during class after usage found at ‘all time high’

A high school in Fairfax County, Virginia, is cracking down on cellphone use after noticing an uptick in students using them during class.

In an email to the Herndon High School community, Principal Liz Noto said that beginning this week, the school will “be implementing a schoolwide policy to stop cellphone and headphone use in all classes.”

The announcement comes after what Noto said is an observation of cellphone use “at an all time high.”

Students can still use their phones between classes and during lunch, Noto said, and they are allowed in class for kids who need to monitor medical needs or for documented learning needs.

Teachers, Noto said, are also allowed to give students a five-minute phone break during class and could assign projects that could require phone use.

Parents who urgently need to communicate with their child can call the main office at 703-810-2200, according to the letter.

Teachers will follow the policy diligently, Noto said, although the letter doesn’t say how teachers will enforce it.

“It is our priority to engage you student in learning and this is a major step toward that goal,” Noto said. “Please help reiterate the importance of this new policy with your student.”

Fairfax County students are allowed to use personal devices to access the Internet and work with other students during the school day, according to the county’s policy.