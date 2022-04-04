RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | New radio station helps refugees in Prague | Ukraine disinformation in Spanish | How to help
4 hospitalized in Fairfax Co. crash; part of Leesburg Pike closed

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

April 2, 2022, 8:21 AM

A stretch of Leesburg Pike has been closed for hours Saturday morning after a two-car crash sent four people to the hospital, according to authorities.

Fairfax County police said that the crash happened at Leesburg Pike and Colvin Run Road in Great Falls.

One of the people was seriously injured and is in danger of losing their life, per authorities. The identities of those involved in the crash are unknown.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

Police said the road has been closed between Beulah Road and Baron Cameron Avenue.

WTOP Traffic reported on the crash and told listeners to follow police direction when driving in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

