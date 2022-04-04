4 hospitalized in Fairfax Co. crash; part of Leesburg Pike closed

All lanes of Leesburg Pike closed for hours Saturday morning after two-car crash sent four people to the hospital, according to police in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fairfax County police said that the crash happened at Leesburg Pike and Colvin Run Road in Great Falls.

One of the people was seriously injured and is in danger of losing their life, per authorities. The identities of those involved in the crash are unknown.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

Police said the road has been closed between Beulah Road and Baron Cameron Avenue.

WTOP Traffic reported on the crash and told listeners to follow police direction when driving in the area.

