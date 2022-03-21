Virginia school bus driver says teenagers tailgated, assaulted him

A school bus driver said he was tailgated and assaulted by three teenagers on March 14 in Vienna, Virginia.

Vienna Police said they responded to a fight between three teenagers and a school bus driver shortly after 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Kingsley Road Southwest.

The bus driver told police that he saw the teens “driving erratically,” including running stop signs and tailgating the bus, police said.

Police said the bus driver followed their vehicle and stopped to record the license plate. The teens were trying to block him from recording the license plate when he was thrown to the ground and they began assaulting him, the bus driver told police.

The incident was included in a weekly police report from the Vienna Police Department.

In response to WTOP’s inquiry, police said the bus driver would need to request detention orders himself. Police are unsure whether he’s done so.