RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Virginia school bus driver…

Virginia school bus driver says teenagers tailgated, assaulted him

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 21, 2022, 2:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A school bus driver said he was tailgated and assaulted by three teenagers on March 14 in Vienna, Virginia, near the Vienna Woods Swim & Tennis Club.

Vienna Police said they responded to a fight between three teenagers and a school bus driver shortly after 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Kingsley Road Southwest.

The bus driver told police that he saw the teens “driving erratically,” including running stop signs and tailgating the bus, police said.

Police said the bus driver followed their vehicle and stopped to record the license plate. The teens were trying to block him from recording the license plate when he was thrown to the ground and they began assaulting him, the bus driver told police.

The incident was included in a weekly police report from the Vienna Police Department.

In response to WTOP’s inquiry, police said the bus driver would need to request detention orders himself. Police are unsure whether he’s done so.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

2022 spending bill fills holes in DoD's long-underfunded facility maintenance budgets

Air Force turning to AI for better fitness, injury prevention

DoD has a new plan to take JADC2 from concept to reality

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up