2 Fairfax County COVID vaccination sites to close this weekend

Two Northern Virginia COVID-19 vaccination sites are closing their doors this weekend.

The Virginia and Fairfax County health departments will shut down the Tysons Community Vaccination Center at the old Lord & Taylor store at 4 p.m. Friday.

Nurses administered nearly 60,000 shots there since it opened in October.

The Springfield Town Center vaccination site will also close this weekend.

Health workers there said they were able to close a deep inequity by providing more than 50,000 shots to low-income and minority patients. The Springfield site closes Sunday.

The health department said large-scale vaccination sites are no longer needed, because many people are turning to their doctors and pharmacies for COVID shots.

Vaccines are still widely available in Fairfax County, including at the government center and the Hyland South County Center, which will remain open for free, walk-in vaccinations.

“It is important to stay up to date on vaccinations and continue adhering to layered prevention practices to protect yourself and others,” Fairfax County Health Director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, said in a news release. “COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective in protecting against severe illness, hospitalizations and death.”