Fairfax Co. weighs use of eminent domain in Route 28 widening project

Fairfax County's Board of Supervisors will weigh whether to exercise powers of eminent domain in order to keep a project to widen Virginia Route 28 on schedule.

In September 2021, ground was broken for the Route 28 widening project, which aims to reduce traffic congestion in the Fairfax County stretch between the Prince William County line and Route 29, near the Interstate 66 interchange. Officials said the work is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Tuesday, during its public hearing in discussion of the project to widen 28 from four lanes to six lanes, the board will discuss possible next steps, as the county has been unable to acquire land rights to four Centreville properties.

“Negotiations are in progress with several owners of these properties; however, because

resolution of these acquisitions is not imminent, it may become necessary for the Board

to utilize quick-take eminent domain powers to commence construction of this project

on schedule,” according to a staff report in the board’s agenda item.

According to proposed resolution, “in order to keep this project on schedule, it is necessary that the required property interests be acquired not later than April 22, 2022.”

If the board agrees to move forward with the resolution, the county could begin legal action to take control of the properties.

“This area of Fairfax County has seen significant growth in recent years and our transportation network needs to keep up with that growth,” said board chairman Jeffrey McKay.”

“Of course, I am always concerned about the impacts and inconveniences associated with construction, so we are appreciative of the patience of residents and commuters,” said McKay. “I’m also deeply interested in making sure the design minimizes impacts on private property.”

The widening of Route 28 in Fairfax is one of several projects in the works to reduce congestion.

Virginia Del. Danica Roem, of Prince William County, spearheaded the effort with the Virginia Department of Transportation to find ways to keep traffic moving on Route 28 through Manassas Park, with intersections that reduce the number of “conflict points” where serious crashes can occur.

The proposed Route 28 Bypass in Prince William County is now in the design phase. It would run from the intersection of Godwin Drive and Route 234, and tie into the existing Route 28 just over the Fairfax County line.