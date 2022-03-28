Fairfax Co. police offer $40,000 reward for info on suspect accused of killing Hannah Choi

Police in Fairfax County confirmed that they found the remains of missing woman Hannah Choi when searching a Maryland park late last week.

The body found in Piscataway Park in Maryland on Friday was confirmed to be Choi’s upon forensic examination, Maj. Ed O’Carroll said.

O’Carroll announced that donations from the Choi family have raised the reward to $40,000 for information leading to the whereabouts and arrest of ex-boyfriend Joel Mosso Merino, 27.

The 35-year-old resident of the Alexandria section of Fairfax County was first reported missing on March 6 after spending a night with Merino.

Police have charged Merino with second-degree murder and disposal of the body.

Police said that Merino was last seen outside of the state when he was spotted on video surveillance near Atlanta.

