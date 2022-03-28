RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | How to help
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. police offer…

Fairfax Co. police offer $40,000 reward for info on suspect accused of killing Hannah Choi

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 28, 2022, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, confirmed that they found the remains of missing woman Hannah Choi when searching a Maryland park late last week.

The body found in Piscataway Park in Maryland on Friday was confirmed to be Choi’s upon forensic examination, Maj. Ed O’Carroll said.

O’Carroll announced that donations from the Choi family have raised the reward to $40,000 for information leading to the whereabouts and arrest of ex-boyfriend Joel Mosso Merino, 27.

The 35-year-old resident of the Alexandria section of Fairfax County was first reported missing on March 6 after spending a night with Merino.

Police have charged Merino with second-degree murder and disposal of the body.

Police said that Merino was last seen outside of the state when he was spotted on video surveillance near Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

Biden brings back plans to move FBI headquarters to suburbs in 2023 budget request

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

On April 4, say goodbye to DUNS and hello to UEI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up