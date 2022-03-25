Body discovered in Md. may be missing Fairfax Co. woman

Fairfax County Police say they believe the body of 35-year-old Hannah Choi has been discovered in Piscataway Park.

Fairfax County Police in Virginia said they believe the body of 35-year-old Hannah Choi has been discovered in Maryland.

A police spokesperson said that they searched almost 800 acres of the wooded area before the Charles County Sheriff’s Office found the body in a wooded area of the park on Thursday morning.

Officials have yet to identify the body.

“Detectives will continually work with the Medical Examiner to confirm the identity and manner of death,” police said in a statement. “Once a positive identification has been made, an investigative update will be provided.”

The update follows an investigation into the disappearance of Choi and decision to file second-degree murder charges against Joel Mosso Merino, 27, before a body was found.

Merino has not yet been located, police said.

Choi was last seen at her home in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, and police “considered [her] endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.”

Police added in a news conference March 15 that they suspected Merino of killing Choi inside the home and moving the body to Piscataway Park in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Merino has also been charged with felony disposal of human remains in addition to the second-degree murder charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-246-7800 and select option 2.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.