Fairfax Co. jury finds woman guilty of killing mother and sister

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 28, 2022, 2:41 PM

A West Virginia woman was found guilty Monday of shooting her mother and sister to death in McLean, Virginia, nearly five years ago.

Megan Hargan was convicted by a Fairfax County jury of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of murder for the July 14, 2017 shooting deaths of her mother, Pamela Hargan, and sister, Helen Hargan.

Megan Hargan was also accused of staging the crime scene to make it look like the younger woman shot her mother and herself.

In a statement, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said trial evidence showed that Megan Hargan was angry because she believed her mother favored her sister Helen, and because her mother Pamela did not make a $400,000 wire transfer to help Megan Hargan purchase a home.

Megan Hargan was arrested near her home in Monongalia County, West Virginia, Nov. 9, 2018.

“We in Fairfax County have no tolerance for such disregard for human life and I am committed to addressing crimes of this magnitude with the seriousness they merit. We will be asking for a substantial sentence that reflects the seriousness of the crime,” Descano.

