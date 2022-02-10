New contest enables Fairfax Co. teachers, students to recommend topics for historical markers

"Many of the great people and great events of Black history happened in our own backyard," Fairfax County Board of Education member Karl Frisch said. "And too often, those stories haven't been told."

Students in Fairfax County now have the opportunity to recommend topics for new historical markers across the Virginia county.

Fairfax County Public Schools and the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors launched the Historical Marker Project earlier this month. The project will provide fourth through 12th grade students with resources to research “untold or lesser known histories” of county communities.

The initiative is open to teachers and all K-12 students who live in the county. The project’s first focus is on Black communities.

Board member Karl Frisch said the project is not only about digging through local history, but also aims to highlight underrepresented communities.

“We are specifically looking at Fairfax County’s Black and African American communities, because of course, they have a rich history, culture and accomplishments, but many of these communities and their histories are often underrepresented in our history books and in our school curriculum,” Frisch said. “This is an opportunity to bring some of those stories and histories to the forefront.”

Fairfax County students have previously contributed to the development of historical markers. Elementary students at Laurel Ridge Elementary in 2020 urged the county to craft a roadside marker to honor Ona Judge, who was born into slavery at Mount Vernon.

Former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said last year that four students and a teacher from Hunters Woods Elementary School nominated W.W. Yen, the first international student to earn a bachelor’s degree and first Chinese student to receive a degree from the University of Virginia, to be the subject of a marker in Charlottesville.

Students who are involved with Kings Glen Elementary’s History Hunters and History Makers club made three suggestions for historical markers selected last year.

The displays, Frisch said, are large metal markers that detail notable historical figures or events.

Anyone interested in participating in the inaugural project can propose ideas to highlight people, places or events via an online portal or email between now and March 31.

A panel of judges will help select the contest’s winners. Submissions will be evaluated by relevance and significance, clarity and persuasiveness, evidence and research, and connection to self, community and beyond.

“Many of the great people and great events of Black history happened in our own backyard,” Frisch said. “And too often, those stories haven’t been told.”

More information about the contest is available online.