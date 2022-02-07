OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Measles case reported in…

Measles case reported in Fairfax Co.

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

February 7, 2022, 4:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Fairfax County Health Department in Virginia said it has identified a case of measles in the Fairfax Health District.

In a statement Monday, the department said that the patient was unvaccinated and had recently traveled internationally. The department is reaching out to people who were in close contact, and giving advice for people to keep themselves safe.

So far, the Health Department said, it can trace the infected person to the Grand Centreville Plaza, on Braddock Road, on Feb. 1 between 11:45 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and again on Feb. 3 from 2:15 to 5 p.m.; and then at the pediatric and adult emergency departments of Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church on Feb. 3, between 5:30 and 9 p.m.

Measles is characterized by a rash beginning on the face and a fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Measles is highly infectious, but symptoms can take a long time to develop, the Health Department said. People exposed to this case, it said, could take until Feb. 24 to develop symptoms.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up