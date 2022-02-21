CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Pr. George's | COVID-19 rules relaxing | Queen tests positive | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Fairfax Co. police identify pedestrian killed in Saturday crash

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

February 21, 2022, 8:01 AM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have released more details about the man who was killed while trying to cross a road in Lorton Saturday evening.

Authorities said that Victor Savier Barillas Delao, 28, of Alexandria, was killed while crossing midblock on Ox Road near the intersection of Workhouse Road around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

He was in the middle of the road when he was struck by the driver of a 2015 Honda Accord, who was heading south on Ox Rd.

Police pronounced Barillas dead at the scene of the crash.

Authorities said that the driver was approaching a green light when Barillas was struck. The driver stayed on the scene. Preliminarily, police have said that speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

This is the second pedestrian fatality in Fairfax County for 2022. That’s the same number of pedestrian fatalities that the county had at this point last year.

 

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

