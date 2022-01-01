Police: Pedestrian in McLean was not in crosswalk when car fatally struck him

Police in McLean, Virginia, are continuing their investigation into a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian crossing Chain Bridge Road on Thursday night.

In a preliminary report, authorities say Filadelfo Ramos Marquez, 74, of Annandale, Virginia, was not in a crosswalk when he began to cross Chain Bridge Road just south of the intersection at Tysons Boulevard at about 9 p.m. Thursday. Moments later, Ramos Marquez was struck in the roadway by the driver of a 2010 Toyota Camry that had been traveling south on Chain Bridge Road.

Ramos Marquez died in the hospital of his injuries a short time later.

Investigators from McLean police say preliminary findings indicate speed and alcohol were not factors in the deadly crash.

According to the FCPD statement, Thursday’s death was the 14th pedestrian fatality in Fairfax county during 2021. In 2020, there were 14 pedestrian fatalities, as well.

The FCPD says the investigation into the collision will continue and anyone who has information regarding the crash should call their Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.