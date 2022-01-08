Fairfax Water warns customers of ongoing utility scams

In a message to its customers, Fairfax Water said to avoid giving personal or financial information to anyone claiming to represent the utility over the phone, or in person.

In light of a rise in utility scams, Fairfax Water has issued a warning to protect its customers.

“We are aware that some Fairfax Water customers have received calls demanding payment or leaving voice mails asking customers to call our emergency dispatch line,” the message said.

“Very rarely would Fairfax Water notify a customer of a late payment over the phone, and we would not ask customers to call the emergency dispatch line to discuss a late payment. If your payment was late, you would receive notice in the mail.”

The message also said, “Fairfax Water employees do not receive or accept any form of payments during service calls, and we do not collect water-service fees door-to-door.”

Fairfax Water shared the following guidance to help customers identify and protect themselves from potential scammers:

Phone Calls: If you receive a call offering “discounts,” requesting account information, or offering to pay your bill — this is a scam. Fairfax Water does not call asking for your account information nor do we offer discounts for service.

We will not ask you to call Fairfax Water back at a toll-free number (such as 1-800 or 1-888). Visits to Your Home or Business: Fairfax Water employees have photo identification with them at all times while on the job. Our vehicles and field staff’s clothing bear our logo (see below).

If someone comes to your door and identifies themselves as a Fairfax Water employee, please ask for their identification or call 703.698.5800, TTY 711 to verify before letting them into your home.

Fairfax Water employees do not receive or accept any form of payments during service calls and we do not collect water-service fees door-to-door.

Most water meters are located outside of a customer’s home. Therefore Fairfax Water employees typically DO NOT require access to a customer’s home to read a meter.

If you believe you have been approached by a scammer, whether on the phone, online or in-person, Fairfax Water asks customers to notify them at 703-698-5800, TTY 711. You can also contact the Fairfax Police Department to file a report.