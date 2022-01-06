Fairfax Co. schools unveil plan to work through COVID-related teacher shortages

In preparation for students' return to Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, the school system announced measures to continue in-person learning amidst threats of a potential COVID surge.

In preparation for students’ return to Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia on Monday, the school system has announced measures to continue in-person learning as coronavirus caseloads in the D.C. region remain high.

In an email sent to staff members and families, Superintendent Scott Brabrand outlined the steps schools will take to replace teachers in the event they get sick.

“Keeping our schools open is what’s best for our students and that is what we are committed to doing,” Brabrand said in a video message.

He said schools will first try to pull an available teacher from the substitute pool, before resorting to other teachers, staff members or volunteer substitutes to fill slots.

If no teachers, staff or substitutes are able to replace the sick teacher, the school would pair two classes together with one teacher. As a last resort, multiple classes would be grouped together for supervision during asynchronous teaching.

The statement also detailed a tiered system for how Virginia’s largest school system will operate under impacted staffing conditions.

In Plan A, schools will operate normally, with no classrooms without teacher coverage or doubled up. Under Plan B, if between 1 and 10% of classrooms are without teacher coverage, certain classrooms will have in-person asynchronous learning. In Plan C, if more than one-tenth to one- quarter of classrooms do not have teachers present, the entire school will transition to asynchronous learning.

Brabrand also asked the county’s operations teams to sign-up to help cover schools with shortages in areas like food services or to provide custodial support.

“I’m asking you to do everything in your power to help each other and to help me and all of us keep our students in our schools learning,” he said.

Brabrand said FCPS schools will follow the plan for two to three weeks and then reassess to respond to any long-term impacts.

