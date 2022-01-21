CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. military families…

Fairfax Co. military families upset after school game labels military kids privileged

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

January 21, 2022, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A game played in a high school English classroom in Fairfax County, Virginia, has angered some local military families.

The game, called “Identify Your Privilege,” displayed boxes for statuses such as Christian, white, heterosexual and “never lost a loved one.”

The game also included a box labeled “Military Kid.”

WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington spoke with one mother who served in the Army alongside her husband.

“I have always viewed being a military child as being a more difficult thing,” Rebecca Brinker said. “The kids are definitely affected by the absence of their parents.”

Brinker said her husband was deployed during the birth of their son, who just graduated from Fairfax County Public Schools.

“The fact that they want military kids to feel embarrassed that they are military kids, that they’re privileged, or that it’s something they shouldn’t want to be or should be ashamed of, it’s very upsetting to me,” Brinker said.

A picture of the game has been widely shared on social media, including by Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity.

“I was not very happy. The lesson is divisive and it is clearly offensive, especially to our military families,” Herrity told NBC4.

Fairfax County Public Schools said in a statement that the game “was used within a high school English unit on perspective in storytelling aligned to Virginia Standards – to provide students with an opportunity to reflect on their own experiences while building their critical thinking skills.”

They added, “However, the design of this activity does not reflect the seriousness of the topic” and said it has “understandably caused concern.”

The school system said they revised the activity and “apologize for any offense it may have unintentionally caused.” They added that they remain “committed to equipping students with the skills to recognize multiple perspectives, analyze bias, and examine privilege as 21st-century learners.”

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up