Fairfax Co. crews respond to fire on Woodson High School campus

Firefighters were called to the Fairfax, Virginia, high school around 3 a.m. after smoke was seen billowing from an administrative building facing Main Street.

Fairfax County crews battled a major fire on W.T. Woodson High School’s campus early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Fairfax, Virginia, high school around 3 a.m. Sunday after smoke was seen billowing from an administrative building facing Main Street.

Images shared with WTOP showed engines responding to a single-story building near the corner of Pickett Road and Main Street, detached from the rest of the school.

The Fire Department is working a fire at Woodson High School. There is a road closure on Whitacre Road between Main Street and Trapp Road. Police are on scene assisting with traffic control. pic.twitter.com/PVDkwcd2CW — Fairfax City Police (@FairfaxCityPD) January 30, 2022

A spokesman for the Fairfax County Fire Department confirmed the fire was not located within the main school building.

A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources; crews were ordered out of the building for fear of collapse, and continued fighting the flames from the outside.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Va. Route 236/Main Street is closed both ways between Pickett Road and Whitacre Road due to the ongoing fire department activity.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.