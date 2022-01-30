CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Fairfax Co. crews respond to fire on Woodson High School campus

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

January 30, 2022, 6:50 AM

Fairfax County crews battled a major fire on W.T. Woodson High School’s campus early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Fairfax, Virginia, high school around 3 a.m. Sunday after smoke was seen billowing from an administrative building facing Main Street.

Images shared with WTOP showed engines responding to a single-story building near the corner of Pickett Road and Main Street, detached from the rest of the school.

A spokesman for the Fairfax County Fire Department confirmed the fire was not located within the main school building.

A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources; crews were ordered out of the building for fear of collapse, and continued fighting the flames from the outside.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Va. Route 236/Main Street is closed both ways between Pickett Road and Whitacre Road due to the ongoing fire department activity.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

