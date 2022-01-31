Fairfax Co. considers renaming election districts

An advisory committee on redistricting is reviewing those nine districts’ names, Fairfax County says, “with a focus on social and racial equity.”

Fairfax County is considering renaming at least some of its local election districts for the Board of Supervisors and School Board.

An advisory committee on redistricting is reviewing those nine districts’ names, the county says, “with a focus on social and racial equity,” using seven criteria to determine whether names “warrant evaluation and discussion.”

These criteria include whether the name is offensive as well as whether it’s associated with segregation or racism.

Back on Jan. 18, the committee singled out five district names in particular for review: Lee, Mason, Mount Vernon, Springfield and Sully. (The county’s other four districts are named Braddock, Dranesville, Hunter Mill and Providence.)

That advisory committee also wants to hear from Fairfax County residents and businesses as it considers whether any districts should be renamed. Comments can be submitted via email, via an online form, or during one of the committee’s virtual meetings.

The committee will make its recommendations no later than March 1, and for now, no new names are being proposed.