Fairfax Co. church grotto vandalized

A Fairfax County, Virginia, church said its grotto was vandalized and several statues were destroyed Tuesday night.
Nativity Catholic Church in Burke said the statues, which include that of the Virgin Mary, are irreparably damaged and will be removed.
“We will work to replace them,” the Rev. Bob Cilinski, the church pastor, said in a letter to parishioners. Below is a photo of the grotto taken earlier this month.
Police are investigating what happened. Anyone who has information should call police at 703-691-2131.
“The grotto is a place of prayer, peace, and healing. We pray for the person or persons who desecrated this sacred space and for peace in our world and the end of violence,” the church added.