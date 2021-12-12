Resident injured in Fairfax Co. apartment fire

Fairfax County firefighters battled flames in a three-story apartment building Sunday morning that sent one resident to the hospital.

First responders were dispatched to a garden-style apartment complex in the 2600 block of Arlington Drive, in a residential neighborhood off northbound U.S. Route 1/Richmond Highway, just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived to find fire showing from the building’s third floor, with flames extending through the attic.

One person was transported to be treated for burn injuries. Crews remained on scene early Sunday checking for additional hot spots

A second alarm was called to bring in additional firefighting resources.

Below is a map of the area: