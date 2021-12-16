Metered parking recommended for core of Tysons

Parking meters will be coming to the Tysons area of Fairfax County, Virginia, after the Board of Supervisors backed staff recommendations.

Change will be coming soon to some parking spots around Tysons in Virginia — more specifically, your pocket change.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors gave the go-ahead for transportation planners to work toward implementing paid parking places within the Tysons’ urban core over the next few years.

As it stands, there is no metered parking on most of those streets, meaning no limit on how long a vehicle can remain in a parking spot. The end result finds some cars and other vehicles spending days — even weeks — in a spot without moving.

The idea is to turn those parking spaces over more frequently to help boost business.

In a presentation to the supervisors this week, around 250 spaces on public streets and an additional 300 spots on streets under development would be in the proposed paid parking area.

Planners can now work with a consultant to create a curbside management plan for Tysons’ urban core, including short-term and passenger loading zones, along with paid parking zones of varying length.

That plan would come back to supervisors in the fall of 2023.