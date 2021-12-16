CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Metered parking recommended for…

Metered parking recommended for core of Tysons

Ian Crawford | icrawford@wtop.com

December 16, 2021, 5:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Change will be coming soon to some parking spots around Tysons in Virginia — more specifically, your pocket change.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors gave the go-ahead for transportation planners to work toward implementing paid parking places within the Tysons’ urban core over the next few years.

As it stands, there is no metered parking on most of those streets, meaning no limit on how long a vehicle can remain in a parking spot. The end result finds some cars and other vehicles spending days — even weeks — in a spot without moving.

The idea is to turn those parking spaces over more frequently to help boost business.

In a presentation to the supervisors this week, around 250 spaces on public streets and an additional 300 spots on streets under development would be in the proposed paid parking area.

Planners can now work with a consultant to create a curbside management plan for Tysons’ urban core, including short-term and passenger loading zones, along with paid parking zones of varying length.

That plan would come back to supervisors in the fall of 2023.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

DoD chief financial officers can help link ‘the boardroom to the battlespace’

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

DoD's average housing subsidy sees big increase as real estate continues to get pricier

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up