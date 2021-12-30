Fatal pedestrian crash in Fairfax County

A man has died after being struck by a car in McLean, Virginia on Thursday night.
Fairfax County Police said that the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Chain Bridge Road near the intersection of International Drive and Tysons Boulevard.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died because of his injuries.
Police said that the driver remained at the scene of the accident.
The crash remains under investigation.
Officers are on scene of fatal pedestrian crash in 1900 blk of Chain Bridge Rd in McLean. The pedestrian, adult man, was taken to hospital & succumbed to his injuries. Vehicle remained on scene. SB Chain Bridge is closed between International Dr & Tysons Blvd. Avoid area. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/3Fblb5A3Gu
— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 31, 2021