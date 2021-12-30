CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Fatal pedestrian crash in Fairfax County

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

December 30, 2021, 11:45 PM

A man has died after being struck by a car in McLean, Virginia on Thursday night.

Fairfax County Police said that the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Chain Bridge Road near the intersection of International Drive and Tysons Boulevard.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died because of his injuries.

Police said that the driver remained at the scene of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

