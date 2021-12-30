Fatal pedestrian crash in Fairfax County

A man has died after being struck by a car in McLean on Thursday night.

Fairfax County Police said that the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Chain Bridge Road near the intersection of International Drive and Tysons Boulevard.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died because of his injuries.

Police said that the driver remained at the scene of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.