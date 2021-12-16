CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC talks about how to stop spread | Safest activities for vaccinated kids | 3 Prince George's schools close | Area vaccination numbers
Alexandria middle schooler charged with attempted sexual battery

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

December 16, 2021, 10:38 AM

A Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school student has been charged with two sex offenses after police say the suspect was caught in the act on school property.

The suspect is a 13-year-old boy at Carl Sandburg Middle School in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

Fairfax County police said that the teen has been charged with abduction and attempted sexual battery for an incident that took place inside the school’s courtyard on Oct. 6.

That day, police said that the teen told another student to get him a milk from the cafeteria.

When the victim, another student, returned without the milk, police said the teen told the victim to get on their knees.

When the victim refused, police said the teen forced the victim down.

The teen had begun to pull his pants down when a school official intervened, according to police, who then alerted the School Resource Officer of the incident.

Prior to bringing charges against the teen, Fairfax County police conducted an investigation that involved interviews, looked through digital data and executed a search warrant.

The teen was charged Wednesday night.

Below is the area where the incident took place:

