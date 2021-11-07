CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. to host…

Fairfax Co. to host virtual town halls about parking regulations

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

November 7, 2021, 8:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfax County is asking for the community’s input and feedback as it begins to reassess off-street parking and loading regulations.

As part of the “Parking Reimagined” project, the Virginia county is hosting a series of virtual town halls over the next several weeks:

  • Nov. 8, 7-8:30 p.m.: Braddock District
  • Nov. 10, 7-8:30 p.m.: Hunter Mill District
  • Nov. 18, 7-8:30 p.m.: Mason District
  • Dec. 1, 7-8:30 p.m.: Sully District

These town halls, the county said, will help inform proposed changes to the parking rates and regulations.

“While some changes to off-street parking and loading regulations have occurred over the years, overall rates and regulations have not been comprehensively reviewed since 1988,” the county said in a statement. “The Parking Reimagined project aims to create modernized parking and loading requirements for current and future land uses.”

The county is accounting for parking and loading supply and demand, as well as the community’s input in planning their proposals.

Local, regional and national parking and loading trends will also be taken into consideration when drafting any amendments to the zoning ordinance, officials said. Any proposals would require approval from the county’s Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors.

More town halls are expected to be scheduled.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up