Fairfax Co. to host virtual town halls about parking regulations

Fairfax County is asking for the community's input and feedback as it begins to reassess off-street parking and loading regulations.

Fairfax County is asking for the community’s input and feedback as it begins to reassess off-street parking and loading regulations.

As part of the “Parking Reimagined” project, the Virginia county is hosting a series of virtual town halls over the next several weeks:

Nov. 8, 7-8:30 p.m.: Braddock District

Nov. 10, 7-8:30 p.m.: Hunter Mill District

Nov. 18, 7-8:30 p.m.: Mason District

Dec. 1, 7-8:30 p.m.: Sully District

These town halls, the county said, will help inform proposed changes to the parking rates and regulations.

“While some changes to off-street parking and loading regulations have occurred over the years, overall rates and regulations have not been comprehensively reviewed since 1988,” the county said in a statement. “The Parking Reimagined project aims to create modernized parking and loading requirements for current and future land uses.”

The county is accounting for parking and loading supply and demand, as well as the community’s input in planning their proposals.

Local, regional and national parking and loading trends will also be taken into consideration when drafting any amendments to the zoning ordinance, officials said. Any proposals would require approval from the county’s Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors.

More town halls are expected to be scheduled.