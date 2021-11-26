A martial arts instructor in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a minor student.

Kai Rendon, 35, of Alexandria, has been charged with three counts of carnal knowledge and three counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

He’s being held without bond.

Rendon was a martial arts instructor at Potomac Kempo in Kingstowne. On more than one occasion, police said, he took a student home with him “during instructional periods” and sexually assaulted him.

The police found out about the reported assaults Wednesday, after the victim told a parent.

Detectives are asking anyone who has relevant information — or who believes Rendon had inappropriate contact with them or their child — to call 703-246-7800, option 3.

You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, by texting “FCCS” plus your tip to 847411, or by going online.