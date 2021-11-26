BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. martial arts…

Fairfax Co. martial arts instructor accused of sexually assaulting student

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 26, 2021, 5:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Kai Rendon, 35, of Alexandria, is being held without bond. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)

A martial arts instructor in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a minor student.

Kai Rendon, 35, of Alexandria, has been charged with three counts of carnal knowledge and three counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

He’s being held without bond.

Rendon was a martial arts instructor at Potomac Kempo in Kingstowne. On more than one occasion, police said, he took a student home with him “during instructional periods” and sexually assaulted him.

The police found out about the reported assaults Wednesday, after the victim told a parent.

Detectives are asking anyone who has relevant information — or who believes Rendon had inappropriate contact with them or their child — to call 703-246-7800, option 3.

You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, by texting “FCCS” plus your tip to 847411, or by going online.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up