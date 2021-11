Falls Church police are asking for your help to identify a man who was in the area when a woman was sexually assaulted on West Broad Street in the Virginia city late Wednesday night.

Falls Church police are asking for your help to identify a man who was in the area when a woman was sexually assaulted on West Broad Street in the Virginia city late Wednesday night.

The assault occurred in the area of 444 W. Broad St., according o the City of Falls Church Police Department.

If you can identify the man from this surveillance photo, call the police at 703-248-5168 (TTY 711).