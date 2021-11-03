75-year-old McLean religious youth leader arrested on sexual abuse of minor charges

A McLean, Virginia, man who operated a Catholic youth program out of his home has been arrested on charges relating to the sexual abuse of minors.

Fairfax County police said they were made aware of accusations against 75-year-old Antonio Perez-Alcala on Oct. 28 after a child told an adult that he was sexually assaulted by a leader at the Secular Institute Stabat Mater, which Perez-Alcala operated out of his home at 2001 Great Falls Street.

Police said Perez-Alcala held private mentoring sessions for youth, often in his bedroom. The victim reported being sexually assaulted during one of these sessions.

After a preliminary investigation, another victim was identified.

According to authorities, Perez-Alcala has held several positions throughout Northern Virginia where he has had contact with young members of the community, and they are asking anyone with information about Perez-Alcala that may help them identify additional victims to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

Perez-Alcala held non-ordained positions with the Catholic Archdiocese of Arlington from 1994 to 2008. Police said they are working with the archdiocese to see if there are any additional victims.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Arlington released a statement after Perez-Alcala’s arrest:

“The Diocese of Arlington has been notified that Mr. Antonio Pérez-Alcalá, local leader of the Secular Institute Stabat Mater, was arrested on Monday, November 1, 2021 by Fairfax County Police on nine counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Secular Institute Stabat Mater is a non-diocesan Catholic entity that serves the Hispanic community throughout the Diocese. Mr. Pérez-Alcalá has previously served in a volunteer capacity at Good Shepherd Parish, All Saints Parish and St. Veronica Parish and retired as the diocesan Hispanic Youth Director in 2008.

As a condition of employment and volunteerism with the Diocese, Mr. Pérez-Alcalá underwent a criminal background check and completed VIRTUS safe-environment training on the prevention and reporting of abuse. He also underwent recurring background checks every five years, consistent with diocesan policy, to continue serving with minors. This is the first time the Diocese has been made aware of complaints or allegations against Mr. Pérez-Alcalá. Anyone with any relevant information regarding Mr. Pérez-Alcalá should immediately call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

The Diocese of Arlington has a zero-tolerance policy for abuse and continues to be fully committed to training our clergy, staff and volunteers to identify and report suspected instances of abuse. Our Office of Child Protection and Victim Assistance works with parish staff to ensure training and prevention are followed throughout our parishes and schools. No one with a credible allegation against them is serving with minors in the Diocese.

We encourage anyone who knows of any misconduct or abuse on the part of any cleric, employee or volunteer of the Diocese to notify civil authorities, as well as to reach out to the diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at (703) 841-2530.”