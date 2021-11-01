1 dead, 1 injured in Fairfax Co. crash Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

A person is dead after a serious crash on Fairfax County Parkway. It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes.

More Virginia News One driver was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. In Fairfax Station, all southbound lanes of the Fairfax County Parkway were blocked between Burke Centre Parkway and Va. 123 for just over three hours.

