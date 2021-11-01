THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
1 dead, 1 injured in Fairfax Co. crash

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

November 22, 2021, 9:42 AM

A person is dead after a serious two-car crash on Fairfax County Parkway in Virginia.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In Fairfax Station, all southbound lanes of the Fairfax County Parkway were blocked between Burke Centre Parkway and Va. 123 for just over three hours.

