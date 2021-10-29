New speed cameras in Fairfax City starting next week

New speed cameras near Fairfax City school zones are getting turned on Monday. The cameras were installed along Old Lee Highway, Fairfax Boulevard and Jermantown Road.

New speed cameras near Fairfax City school zones are getting turned on Monday in Virginia.

According to a news release, the cameras were installed along Old Lee Highway, Fairfax Boulevard and Jermantown Road.

The city said the cameras are there to protect students attending its four schools as well as Woodson High School and Frost Middle School in Fairfax County.

There are also portable cameras available for highway work zones to protect city work crews and contractors.

The cameras follow legislation enacted by the Virginia General Assembly and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam that allows limited photo speed enforcement to Virginia localities near active highway work zones and school crossing zones, the release said.

Driers who speed at least 10 mph over the limit face fines of up to $100 and citations.

Warnings will be given for the first 30 days as drivers adjust.