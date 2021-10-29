Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
New speed cameras in Fairfax City starting next week

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 29, 2021, 9:59 AM

New speed cameras near Fairfax City school zones are getting turned on Monday in Virginia.

According to a news release, the cameras were installed along Old Lee Highway, Fairfax Boulevard and Jermantown Road.

The city said the cameras are there to protect students attending its four schools as well as  Woodson High School and Frost Middle School in Fairfax County.

There are also portable cameras available for highway work zones to protect city work crews and contractors.

The cameras follow legislation enacted by the Virginia General Assembly and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam that allows limited photo speed enforcement to Virginia localities near active highway work zones and school crossing zones, the release said.

Driers who speed at least 10 mph over the limit face fines of up to $100 and citations.

Warnings will be given for the first 30 days as drivers adjust.

