1 shot near Annandale High School, pausing football game

A man is in the hospital Friday night after being shot near Annandale High School in Fairfax County, Virginia.

According to Fairfax County Police, the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on Suraci Court, less than a mile away from the school where a high school football game was being played.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering in a nearby hospital.

Game officials paused the game between Annandale and Falls Church High School with less than 6 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter due to the shooting.

Principal Shawn DeRose said in a statement fans were told to head to their cars while others entered the school’s main gym until police gave an all-clear at 10 p.m.

“The safety of students, players and fans is our top priority,” DeRose said. “Thank you to both the Falls Church and Annandale communities for their cooperation and support.”

Crazy night. We were evacuated from the field with 5 minutes left in the 4th. We resume tomorrow. Currently down 13-12 but we were pulled off the field right as we set up for a 2 point conversion. https://t.co/9b1bVe1xLK — Jake Kenkel (@JakeKenkel) October 23, 2021

School officials hope to resume the game Saturday at noon.

Police are still searching for the suspect in the shooting. He was described as a man wearing a white shirt and checkered shorts. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.