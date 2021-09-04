CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Police: Clifton social worker charged with illegally filming juvenile

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

September 4, 2021, 3:50 PM

A man from Clifton, Virginia, has been arrested for recording an underage girl in his home while he was using it in his role as a social worker, according to police.

Fairfax County police said that Henry Pacheco, 64, has been charged with two counts of unlawful filming of a minor and one count of attempted unlawful filming of a minor after a search warrant carried out earlier this week uncovered multiple pieces of electronic and digital evidence.

A victim told police about Pacheco’s reportedly illegal activity, which she said happened several years ago, when she spoke with them on Aug. 23. She told police of three occasions where she found recording devices hidden in the bathroom and bedroom of Pacheco’s home, per authorities.

The victim was a minor at the time of the reported felonious behavior. Police said she met Pacheco 10 years ago when he was working with a member of her family as a social worker.

Authorities believe that Pacheco began grooming the victim’s family by offering vacations, gifts and use of his home as a shelter.

According to police, the criminal offenses were confined to Pacheco’s house. They are still reviewing the evidence that they recovered.

Pacheco worked with at-risk youth throughout the D.C. area for more than 30 years. Police are seeking anyone with information about this investigation, or may have had inappropriate contact with Pacheco, to call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-8477 and by web.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

