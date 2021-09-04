Herndon teacher sentenced to jail for filming students, nanny

A Herndon High School drama teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia, is heading to jail for secretly filming his students and live-in nanny as they undressed.

Raphael Schklowsky was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in jail with 25 years suspended on Friday, according to NBC4.

Schklowsky was caught secretly recording his students and live-in nanny in 2019, after the nanny told police there was a camera hidden in her air vent, according to Fairfax County Police.

In May, police said they searched Schklowsky’s home and found more than 30 recording devices.

They also discovered 8,000 videos, with some containing child pornography.

One of the students who testified in the trial said she had nightmares as a result of the incident and is afraid to fall asleep.

“It’s so unfair. I just feel I have no control over this situation,” the student said on the stand in Fairfax County Circuit Court on Friday, according to NBC4.

Following his release, Schklowsky must register as a sex offender and will require supervision to use the Internet. He is receiving counseling for sex addiction and will serve the 25 years suspended on probation after his release.

“I feel horrible for what I did. I violated the trust of my students. Not a day goes by where I don’t feel pain and disgust with myself,” Schklowsky said on the stand Friday, according to NBC4.