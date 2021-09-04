CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Herndon teacher sentenced to…

Herndon teacher sentenced to jail for filming students, nanny

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 4, 2021, 9:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Herndon High School drama teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia, is heading to jail for secretly filming his students and live-in nanny as they undressed.

Raphael Schklowsky was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in jail with 25 years suspended on Friday, according to NBC4.

Schklowsky was caught secretly recording his students and live-in nanny in 2019, after the nanny told police there was a camera hidden in her air vent, according to Fairfax County Police.

In May, police said they searched Schklowsky’s home and found more than 30 recording devices.

They also discovered 8,000 videos, with some containing child pornography.

One of the students who testified in the trial said she had nightmares as a result of the incident and is afraid to fall asleep.

“It’s so unfair. I just feel I have no control over this situation,” the student said on the stand in Fairfax County Circuit Court on Friday, according to NBC4.

Following his release, Schklowsky must register as a sex offender and will require supervision to use the Internet. He is receiving counseling for sex addiction and will serve the 25 years suspended on probation after his release.

“I feel horrible for what I did. I violated the trust of my students. Not a day goes by where I don’t feel pain and disgust with myself,” Schklowsky said on the stand Friday, according to NBC4.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up