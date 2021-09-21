Fairfax Co. imam charged with indecent liberties with girl

An imam at a Fairfax County mosque has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl in 2015.

An imam at a Fairfax County mosque in Virginia has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl in 2015.

Fairfax County police said Said Shirzadi, 36, the imam at the Mustafa Center, on Braddock Road in Annandale, was charged Tuesday with indecent liberties by a custodian. He’s been released on his own recognizance. According to authorities, he lives in Maryland.

The police said in a statement that the victim sought Shirzadi’s assistance “in his position in the mosque” in 2015. In response, he met her at various places in Fairfax County, invited her into his car and sexually assaulted her, police said. The investigation started when the alleged victim reported the incident to the police in May.

Anyone with more information, or who thinks Shirzadi may have had inappropriate contact with them or their child, is asked to call the police at 703-246-7800, option 3, or anonymously through Crime Solvers — by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by texting “FCCS” plus your tip to 847411, or online.