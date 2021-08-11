CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. reinstates mask mandates | DC-area venues requiring proof of vaccines, negative COVID test | DCPS COVID-19's guidelines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. house fire…

Fairfax Co. house fire blamed on ‘electrical event’ involving wires

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

August 11, 2021, 10:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two firefighters were sent to the hospital after battling a house fire in the  Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, that investigators traced back to wiring.

Firefighting units from Fairfax and Arlington counties were called to a burning home in the 6100 block of Munson Hill Road at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday when a neighbor saw flames shooting through the roof.

Nobody was home when the fire broke out, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said in a news release.

Two firefighters were transported to a hospital for a checkup as the blaze was brought under control.

Investigators later determined the fire started in the attic.

Its cause was an “unspecified electrical event involving household wiring,” the fire department said.

Smoke alarms were present and working, but did not go off due to the fire being in the attic.

Damages to the home are estimated at just under $310,000.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

Justice Department rife with disorganized human resources guidance, IG finds

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up