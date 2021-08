One person is dead after a crash early Sunday in McLean, Virginia, according to Fairfax County police.

Police said the lone driver of the car left the roadway on Dolley Madison Boulevard, near Waverly Way, crashing into the woods.

The driver died at the scene.

Northbound Va. Route 123/Dolley Madison Boulevard was closed for about three hours. The WTOP Traffic Center reports the roadway reopened around 7 a.m. Sunday following a crash investigation.

Below is a map of the area: