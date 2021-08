A child died after drowning in a residential pool in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Wednesday.

Emergency response officials were called to the neighborhood on Braymore Circle in Fairfax Station on Wednesday night.

They found the victim, who later died at the hospital.

Police have not released the gender or age of the child.

Fairfax County police said detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau are responding to the scene.

