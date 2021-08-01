CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
1 dead in car crash in McLean

Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com

August 29, 2021, 6:17 PM

A man is dead after a car crashed into two trees in McLean, Virginia, Sunday morning.

Police said that the crash happened sometime before 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Dolley Madison Boulevard at Waverly Way.

The driver, who police have identified as 31-year-old Curtis Mathia Rustin IV, of McLean, was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima northbound on Dolley Madison Boulevard when police said he lost control of his car near the intersection of Waverly Way.

Police said Rustin’s car went off the road and crashed into two trees. He was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

Detectives said they believe Rustin may have been speeding, and that right now they don’t believe another vehicle was involved in the accident.

According to police, this is the eighth “non-pedestrian related fatality” in Fairfax County so far in 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

Hannah Parker

Hannah Parker is a writer and editor for WTOP. She is most interested in covering social issues in the D.C. area and is always looking for news tips and story ideas.

