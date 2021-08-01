1 dead in car crash in McLean

A man is dead after a car crashed into two trees in McLean, Virginia, Sunday morning.

Police said that the crash happened sometime before 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Dolley Madison Boulevard at Waverly Way.

The driver, who police have identified as 31-year-old Curtis Mathia Rustin IV, of McLean, was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima northbound on Dolley Madison Boulevard when police said he lost control of his car near the intersection of Waverly Way.

Police said Rustin’s car went off the road and crashed into two trees. He was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

Detectives said they believe Rustin may have been speeding, and that right now they don’t believe another vehicle was involved in the accident.

According to police, this is the eighth “non-pedestrian related fatality” in Fairfax County so far in 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.