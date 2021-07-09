Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Police: Man found dead in Fairfax Co.

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 9, 2021, 11:02 PM

Police are investigating the death of a man who they said had been dead in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia, for days before he was found.

A person found Tafari Nadhim, 30, of, Maryland, Thursday lying under brush on the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue. The medical examiner declared his death a homicide after finding trauma to his upper body.

Police are asking for information that can help their investigation. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious or was in contact with Nadhim, who went by Trey, should call police at 703-246-7800 (option 2).

This is the 11th homicide this year in Fairfax County.

Below is the area where Nadhim was located.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

