Police: Man found dead in Fairfax Co.

Police are investigating the death of a man who they said had been dead in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia, for days before he was found.

A person found Tafari Nadhim, 30, of, Maryland, Thursday lying under brush on the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue. The medical examiner declared his death a homicide after finding trauma to his upper body.

Police are asking for information that can help their investigation. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious or was in contact with Nadhim, who went by Trey, should call police at 703-246-7800 (option 2).

This is the 11th homicide this year in Fairfax County.

Below is the area where Nadhim was located.